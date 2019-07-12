Peterson leads NW Arkansas over Tulsa 3-1

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Kort Peterson doubled and singled as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals defeated the Tulsa Drillers 3-1 on Friday.

NW Arkansas started the scoring in the first inning when Khalil Lee and Emmanuel Rivera hit RBI singles.

After NW Arkansas added a run in the eighth on a single by Peterson, the Drillers cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Angelo Mora hit an RBI single, scoring Cody Thomas.

NW Arkansas starter Gerson Garabito (5-6) picked up the win after allowing just six hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Justin De Fratus (5-5) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing three runs and 10 hits over eight innings.