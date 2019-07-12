Bukauskas, Robinson lead Corpus Christi to 5-2 win over Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Chuckie Robinson had two hits and two RBI, and J.B. Bukauskas allowed just two hits over six innings as the Corpus Christi Hooks topped the Midland RockHounds 5-2 on Friday.

Bukauskas (1-4) allowed one run while striking out six and walking four to get the win.

Midland cut the deficit to 2-1 in the sixth after Tyler Ramirez hit an RBI single, bringing home Collin Theroux.

Corpus Christi answered in the top of the next frame when Seth Beer hit an RBI single, driving in Anibal Sierra.

The Hooks later tacked on two runs in the eighth when J.J. Matijevic scored on an error and Robinson hit a sacrifice fly to secure the victory.

Brian Howard (7-6) went four innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out six and walked two.