Danner’s single leads Lansing to 8-2 win over Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Hagen Danner hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Lansing Lugnuts to an 8-2 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Friday. With the victory, the Lugnuts swept the three-game series.

The single by Danner capped a three-run inning and gave the Lugnuts a 3-1 lead after Gabriel Moreno hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

The Lugnuts later added one run in the seventh and two in the eighth and ninth to secure the victory.

Lansing right-hander Troy Watson (4-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Colin Schmid (3-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up three runs and eight hits over six innings.

Brady Whalen doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Chiefs.