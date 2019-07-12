Wade’s single leads Scranton/WB to 4-3 win over Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Tyler Wade hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to a 4-3 win over the Syracuse Mets on Friday.

The single by Wade scored Zack Zehner and Ryan McBroom to give the RailRiders a 3-2 lead.

The RailRiders tacked on another run in the eighth when Zehner hit an RBI single, scoring Trey Amburgey.

Syracuse saw its comeback attempt come up short after Rene Rivera hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Scranton/WB lead to 4-3.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Starter Randall Delgado (2-4) got the win while Paul Sewald (3-3) took the loss in relief in the International League game.

Scranton/WB improved to 11-4 against Syracuse this season.