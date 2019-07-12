Morrow, Shackelford and Medina lead Bristol in win

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Matt Morrow, Aaron Shackelford and Joseivin Medina each had three hits, as the Bristol Pirates beat the Johnson City Cardinals 11-0 on Friday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Pirates and a three-game winning streak for the Cardinals.

Morrow doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs while also driving in three.

Bristol went up 5-0 in the third after Ernny Ordonez hit a two-run single.

Trey McGough (2-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Johnson City starter Jose Moreno (1-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

The Cardinals were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Pirates' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.