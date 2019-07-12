Larnach, Helman lead Fort Myers to 8-4 win over Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Trevor Larnach hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Michael Helman had three hits and scored two runs as the Fort Myers Miracle topped the Bradenton Marauders 8-4 on Friday.

The home run by Larnach tied the game 4-4 and capped a four-run inning for Fort Myers. Earlier in the inning, Helman hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Gabriel Maciel.

The Miracle took the lead for good in the fourth when Ryan Costello hit a solo home run.

Jordan Balazovic (5-2) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Bradenton starter Brad Case (2-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.