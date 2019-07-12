Mercedes 1-2 in British GP practice, Bottas edges Hamilton

Red Bull driver Pierre Gasly of France steers his car during the first free practice at the Silverstone racetrack, in Silverstone, England, Friday, July 12, 2019. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. AP Photo

Mercedes dominated second practice for the British Grand Prix with Valtteri Bottas outpacing Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas completed a Silverstone lap 0.069 seconds faster than Hamilton on Friday.

Next were the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel.

Red Bull driver Pierre Gasly, who topped the timesheets in first practice, dropped to fifth in the afternoon.

In the morning, Romain Grosjean crashed his Haas in the pit lane, spinning out of control and losing his front wing. A hydraulic leak kept Grosjean out of 40 minutes of the second practice on a day to forget for the Swiss driver.