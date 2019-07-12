Los Angeles faces off against Seattle in division play

Seattle Mariners (39-55, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (45-46, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Mike Leake (7-7, 4.32 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Angels: Taylor Cole (0-1, 4.58 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will host Seattle in a meeting of division rivals.

The Angels are 18-27 against AL West teams. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .332 is seventh in the MLB. Mike Trout leads the team with an OBP of .439.

The Mariners are 19-27 in division play. Seattle has hit 160 home runs this season, second in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads them with 21, averaging one every 13.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 47 extra base hits and is slugging .649. Kole Calhoun is 12-for-41 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 38 extra base hits and has 63 RBIs. Omar Narvaez is 9-for-30 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .259 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Mariners: 2-8, .210 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Justin Upton: day-to-day (quad), Brian Goodwin: 10-day IL (wrist), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 10-day IL (hand), Jonathan Lucroy: day-to-day (concussion/nose).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Dan Altavilla: 10-day IL (forearm), Austin Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back).