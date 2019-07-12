Vargas gets the start for Mets in series opener against Marlins

New York Mets (40-50, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (33-55, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jason Vargas (3-4, 3.77 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Marlins: Caleb Smith (4-4, 3.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: New York hits the road to begin a three game series against Miami.

The Marlins are 15-31 against NL East opponents. Miami has hit 68 home runs this season, last in the National League. Brian Anderson leads the club with 11, averaging one every 28.3 at-bats.

The Mets are 21-23 against the rest of their division. New York's lineup has 126 home runs this season, Pete Alonso leads the club with 30 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson leads the Marlins with 11 home runs and is slugging .421. Miguel Rojas has 18 hits and is batting .409 over the last 10 games for Miami.

Alonso leads the Mets with 30 home runs home runs and is slugging .634. Jeff McNeil has 15 hits and is batting .357 over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .266 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mets: 3-7, .252 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tayron Guerrero: 10-day IL (finger), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Martin Prado: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Brian Anderson: day-to-day (elbow), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), J.D. Davis: day-to-day (illness), Michael Conforto: day-to-day (back), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).