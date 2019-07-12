Cleveland hosts Minnesota after Bauer’s solid outing

Minnesota Twins (56-33, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (50-38, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kyle Gibson (8-4, 4.09 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Indians: Mike Clevinger (2-2, 4.44 ERA, .99 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Trevor Bauer. Bauer threw seven innings, surrendering one run on four hits with nine strikeouts against Cincinnati.

The Indians are 21-15 against teams from the AL Central. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.99. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.45 ERA.

The Twins are 28-18 on the road. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .272 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the American League. Jorge Polanco leads the team with an average of .312.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 93 hits and is batting .297. Francisco Lindor is 15-for-45 with five doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Max Kepler leads the Twins with 42 extra base hits and is slugging .523. Miguel Sano is 12-for-37 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 7-3, .294 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Twins: 4-6, .264 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (leukemia), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder).

Twins Injuries: Jake Odorizzi: 10-day IL (finger), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-day IL (thumb), Eddie Rosario: 10-day IL (ankle), C.J. Cron: 10-day IL (thumb), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).