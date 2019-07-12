Gray expected to start as Colorado hosts Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (41-46, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (44-45, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (5-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (9-6, 3.92 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Rockies are 24-19 on their home turf. Colorado ranks fifth in the league in hitting with a .266 batting average, Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .330.

The Reds are 17-25 in road games. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.81, Tyler Mahle leads the staff with a mark of 4.57.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 105 hits and is batting .309. David Dahl is 10-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Yasiel Puig leads the Reds with 20 home runs and has 52 RBIs. Eugenio Suarez is 10-for-39 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .267 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Reds: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Wandy Peralta: 10-day IL (hip), Amir Garrett: 10-day IL (lat), Nick Senzel: day-to-day (ankle), Scooter Gennett: day-to-day (groin), Tucker Barnhart: 10-day IL (oblique).