Bohm leads Reading over Trenton 5-3

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Alec Bohm homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Reading Fightin Phils defeated the Trenton Thunder 5-3 on Thursday.

Down 1-0 in the sixth, Trenton tied it up when Hoy Jun Park hit an RBI single, scoring Matt Lipka.

Reading answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring two runs to take the lead. Bohm and Darick Hall hit solo home runs en route to the two-run lead.

The Fightin Phils later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Mickey Moniak hit an RBI double and then scored on an error to secure the victory.

Trenton saw its comeback attempt come up short after Lipka hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to cut the Reading lead to 5-3.

Starter JoJo Romero (4-3) got the win while James Reeves (3-1) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.

Trenton's Lipka hit for the cycle in the loss.