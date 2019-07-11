Economos, Cruz lift Bradenton over Lakeland 3-2

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Oneil Cruz homered and had two hits, and Nicholas Economos allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Bradenton Marauders beat the Lakeland Flying Tigers 3-2 on Thursday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Marauders and a three-game winning streak for the Flying Tigers.

Economos (4-3) picked up the win after he struck out five while allowing one run.

Bradenton started the scoring in the first inning when Raul Siri and Mason Martin hit RBI doubles.

After Bradenton added a run in the fifth on a home run by Cruz, the Flying Tigers cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Kody Clemens hit a solo home run.

The Flying Tigers saw their comeback attempt come up short after Clemens hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Brock Deatherage in the eighth inning to cut the Bradenton lead to 3-2.

Tom de Blok (0-8) went six innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out seven and walked four.