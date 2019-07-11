Murdock, Parrish and Anderson shut out Elizabethton, Burlington wins 5-0

ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- Noah Murdock, Drew Parrish and Elliott Anderson combined for a shutout as the Burlington Royals beat the Elizabethton Twins 5-0 on Thursday.

Parrish (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out five while allowing three hits over three scoreless innings. Ben Gross (2-1) went four innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out six in the Appalachian League game.

Burlington scored two runs in the first on RBI singles by Jack Gethings and Jake Means. The Royals scored again in the fifth inning, when they put up three runs, including a single by David Hollie that scored Vinnie Pasquantino.

The Twins were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Royals' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.