Sports
Kivlehan’s homer leads Buffalo to 5-4 win over Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Patrick Kivlehan hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Buffalo Bisons to a 5-4 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox on Thursday.
The home run by Kivlehan capped a four-run inning and gave the Bisons a 5-4 lead after Socrates Brito hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.
Edwin Jackson (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Trevor Kelley (5-3) took the loss in the International League game.
Rusney Castillo homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Red Sox. Sam Travis homered and singled.
With the win, Buffalo improved to 8-4 against Pawtucket this season.
Comments