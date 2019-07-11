Back-to-back homers by Alvarez, Baty fuel Kingsport win

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) -- Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty connected on back-to-back homers in the first inning to help lead the Kingsport Mets to an 8-6 victory over Princeton Rays on Thursday.

The home runs were both solo shots and gave the Mets a 2-0 lead.

The Mets later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Alvarez homered and singled, scoring two runs in the win. Baty homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.

Jefferson Escorcha (3-0) got the win in relief while Angel Felipe (2-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

For the Rays, Jhosner Vargas doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base.