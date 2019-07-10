Murfee, Raleigh spur Modesto to 5-2 win over Lake Elsinore

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Cal Raleigh homered twice and had three hits, driving in four, and Penn Murfee allowed just six hits over seven innings as the Modesto Nuts topped the Lake Elsinore Storm 5-2 on Wednesday.

Murfee (5-2) allowed two runs while striking out six to pick up the win.

Lake Elsinore tied the game 2-2 in the sixth after Luis Campusano hit an RBI triple, driving in Jeisson Rosario.

After Modesto added a run in the sixth on a home run by Raleigh, the Nuts extended their lead in the seventh inning when Raleigh hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Reiss Knehr (3-2) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the California League game. He also struck out eight and walked three.