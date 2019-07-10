Castro’s double leads Tijuana to 5-3 win over Oaxaca

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Leandro Castro hit a three-run double in the first inning, leading the Toros de Tijuana to a 5-3 win over the Guerreros de Oaxaca on Wednesday.

The double by Castro, part of a four-run inning, gave the Toros a 3-0 lead before Xorge Carrillo hit an RBI single later in the inning.

After the teams traded runs in the third, the Guerreros cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Orlando Pina hit a two-run home run.

Brennan Bernardino (1-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Oaxaca starter Esmil Rogers (6-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game.