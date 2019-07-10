Berroa, Kitagata and Ramirez shut out AZL White Sox, AZL Dodgers Lasorda wins 4-0

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Israiky Berroa, Yujo Kitagata and Adolfo Ramirez combined for a shutout as the AZL Dodgers Lasorda beat the AZL White Sox 4-0 on Thursday.

Berroa (1-3) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one while allowing three hits over five scoreless innings. Justin Friedman (1-2) went four innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

In the third inning, AZL Dodgers Lasorda went up 2-0 early on an error and a single that scored Luis Rodriguez and Edwin Mateo. The AZL Dodgers Lasorda scored again in the fifth when Aldo Espinoza hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Aldrich De Jongh.

For the AZL White Sox, Jose Rodriguez doubled and singled. AZL White Sox was held scoreless for the first time this season, while the AZL Dodgers Lasorda staff also registered its first shutout of the year.