Jones’ homer leads Burlington to 4-1 win over Fort Wayne

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Justin Jones hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, leading the Burlington Bees to a 4-1 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Wednesday.

The home run by Jones gave the Bees a 2-1 lead.

The Bees extended their lead in the sixth when Francisco Del Valle hit a two-run double.

Burlington right-hander Luis Alvarado (4-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Ryan Weathers (2-4) took the tough loss in the Midwest League game after giving up two runs and five hits over five innings.