Pratt’s sac fly leads Auburn to 8-3 win over Connecticut

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- Andrew Pratt drove in David Masters with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, leading the Auburn Doubledays to an 8-3 win over the Connecticut Tigers on Wednesday.

The sacrifice fly by Pratt capped a two-run inning and gave the Doubledays a 4-3 lead after Jake Randa scored on an error earlier in the inning.

Drew Ward homered and doubled, driving in five runs for Auburn.

Alfonso Hernandez (3-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Cristhian Tortosa (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Jordan Verdon doubled and singled for the Tigers.