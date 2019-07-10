Reyes leads DSL Phillies White to 2-0 win over DSL Mets2

, (AP) -- Carlo Reyes allowed just one hit over five innings, leading the DSL Phillies White over the DSL Mets2 in a 2-0 win on Wednesday. With the victory, the DSL Phillies White swept the short two-game series.

Reyes (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two.

DSL Phillies White scored its runs when Juan Mendez hit an RBI single in the first inning and Giuseppe Peguero hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Edinson Diaz (0-1) went five innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out two in the Dominican Summer League game.

The DSL Mets2 were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the DSL Phillies White's staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

With the win, DSL Phillies White improved to 5-1 against DSL Mets2 this season.