Munoz, Flores lift DSL Red Sox1 over DSL Rays1 4-0

, (AP) -- Erick Flores doubled and singled, and Nixson Munoz allowed just three hits over six innings as the DSL Red Sox1 beat the DSL Rays1 4-0 on Wednesday. With the victory, the DSL Red Sox1 snapped a five-game losing streak.

Munoz (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out one.

In the first inning, DSL Red Sox1 took a 2-0 lead on a double by Eduardo Lopez that scored Alex Zapete and Darel Belen. The DSL Red Sox1 scored again in the third when Flores hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Imanol Contreras.

Justino Dominguez (0-4) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

The DSL Rays1 were blanked for the third time this season, while the DSL Red Sox1's staff recorded their second shutout of the year.