Tovalin’s home run leads Tabasco over Durango in 11 innings

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Adrian Tovalin hit a solo home run in the top of the 11th inning to lead the Olmecas de Tabasco to a 5-4 win over the Generales de Durango on Tuesday.

The Olmecas scored one run in the ninth before Durango answered in the bottom of the inning when Daniel Mayora hit a solo home run to tie the game 4-4.

Enrique Oquendo (4-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Edgar Torres (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

The Generales left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss. Aneury Tavarez homered and singled three times, scoring two runs for the Generales. Mayora homered and singled twice, driving home two runs.