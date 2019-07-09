Ortiz leads Puebla to 7-1 win over Monterrey

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Danny Ortiz hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Pericos de Puebla to a 7-1 win over the Sultanes de Monterrey on Tuesday.

The home run by Ortiz scored Alberto Carreon to give the Pericos a 3-1 lead.

Puebla southpaw Mauricio Lara (4-7) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Cesar Vargas (5-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up three runs and nine hits over six innings.