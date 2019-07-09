Aquino, Antunez lift DSL Padres over DSL Blue Jays in a 15-9 slugfest

, (AP) -- Charlis Aquino doubled twice and singled twice, scoring four runs and driving in three as the DSL Padres beat the DSL Blue Jays 15-9 on Tuesday.

Neifi Antunez singled twice with four runs for DSL Padres.

Trailing 2-0 in the first, DSL Blue Jays went out in front when Amell Brazoban hit a two-run triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Gabriel Martinez.

After tying the game in the second, the DSL Padres took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. Willmert Paula scored on a pickoff error en route to the three-run lead.

The DSL Padres later added two runs in the fourth and seven in the fifth. In the fourth, Aquino hit an RBI double, while Paula hit a two-run triple and Victor Duarte hit a two-run single in the fifth.

DSL Padres starter Jesus Lugo (3-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Jose Quintana (0-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after allowing six runs and four hits over 2 2/3 innings.

For the DSL Blue Jays, Brazoban was a home run short of the cycle, driving in four runs. Emmanuel Sanchez tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs.