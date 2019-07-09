Neslony’s double leads Mississippi to 7-4 win over Biloxi

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Tyler Neslony hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Mississippi Braves to a 7-4 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday.

The double by Neslony, part of a three-run inning, gave the Braves a 5-3 lead before Neslony scored when a runner was thrown out later in the inning.

The Braves tacked on another run in the eighth when Riley Unroe scored on a fielder's choice.

Jason Hursh (2-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Cody Ponce (1-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

For the Shuckers, Patrick Leonard singled twice, scoring two runs.