Barete’s double leads DSL Rays1 to 12-6 win over DSL Red Sox1

, (AP) -- Cristopher Barete hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Rays1 to a 12-6 win over the DSL Red Sox1 on Tuesday.

The double by Barete came in the midst of an eight-run inning and gave the DSL Rays1 a 7-6 lead. Later in the inning, DSL Rays1 scored on three more plays, including a two-run home run by Alfredo Balbuena.

Luis Trinidad (3-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while Carlos Velez (1-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.