Zambrano leads DSL Rangers2 to 2-0 win over DSL Cubs2

, (AP) -- Jhan Zambrano allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the DSL Rangers2 over the DSL Cubs2 in a 2-0 win on Tuesday.

Zambrano (2-2) struck out six to get the win.

DSL Rangers2 scored its runs when Jeremia Almonte hit an RBI single in the second inning and Danny Drullard scored on a groundout in the seventh.

Luis Devers (2-4) went five innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

The DSL Cubs2 were blanked for the first time this season, while the DSL Rangers2's staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.