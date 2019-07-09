The Latest: Halep beats Zhang to reach Wimbledon semifinals

Spain's Garbine Muguruza returns to Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in a Women's singles match during day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Simona Halep reached the Wimbledon semifinals for the second time, beating Zhang Shuai 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Halep was broken in her first service game as Zhang raced to a 3-0 lead in the first set, and the Romanian faced four more break points at 4-1. But she eventually held serve in a game that featured six deuces, and then broke back to make it 4-3. In the tiebreaker, she converted her first set point with a forehand winner.

In the second set, Halep broke twice for a 5-1 lead and converted her second match point with a forehand at the net.

The 2018 French Open champion is looking for her second career Grand Slam title but had not reached the semifinals at the All England Club since 2014. She will next face either Elina Svitolina or Karolina Muchova.

10:40 a.m.

Garbiñe Muguruza, the 2017 Wimbledon champion, has split with her coach of about four years, Sam Sumyk.

The champion at the All England Club in 2017 and French Open in 2016 wrote on Twitter that it was "the end of an Extraordinary ride. ... Beyond grateful for this last 4 years. Merci Sam."

Besides winning two major titles, Muguruza also rose to the No. 1 ranking in 2017. She is currently ranked 27th and lost in the first round at this year's Wimbledon tournament.

7:20 a.m.

Serena Williams will face fellow American Alison Riske in the quarterfinals at the All England Club as she chases an eighth Wimbledon title and a 24th major overall.

Riske upset top-ranked Ash Barty in the fourth round and will be playing in her first Grand Slam quarterfinal — in her 30th appearance at a Grand Slam tournament.

No. 7 Simona Halep is the highest seeded woman left in the draw. After beating teenage sensation Coco Gauff in straight sets, Halep will take on Zhang Shuai of China in the quarterfinals.

Also, Johanna Konta, the last British player in the tournament, will play Barbora Strycova, while No. 8 Elina Svitolina faces Karolina Muchova.