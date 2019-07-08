Jackson hits two homers as Orem gets past Grand Junction 12-5

OREM, Utah (AP) -- Jeremiah Jackson hit a pair of homers, leading the Orem Owlz to a 12-5 win over the Grand Junction Rockies on Monday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Owlz and a three-game winning streak for the Rockies.

Jose Verrier and Will Wilson also homered for the Owlz.

Jackson hit a solo shot in the first inning off Helcris Olivarez and then hit a two-run homer in the fifth off Alejandro Mejia.

Orem starter Matt Leon (3-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Olivarez (1-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over 3 2/3 innings.

For the Rockies, Christian Koss doubled and singled, driving home two runs.