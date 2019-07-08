McKinstry’s single leads Tulsa to 6-4 win over Springfield

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Zach McKinstry hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Tulsa Drillers to a 6-4 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Monday.

The single by McKinstry came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the Drillers a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Cristian Santana hit an RBI single, bringing home McKinstry.

Santana doubled and singled twice for Tulsa.

Edward Paredes (1-2) got the win in relief while Springfield starter Evan Kruczynski (2-4) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Yariel Gonzalez doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the Cardinals.

Tulsa improved to 13-6 against Springfield this season.