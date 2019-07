STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- Jorge Saez hit a walk-off single, as the Staten Island Yankees beat the Connecticut Tigers 2-1 on Monday.

Staten Island starter Josh Maciejewski allowed one run and three hits over six innings. He also struck out three and walked two. Tim Hardy (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Raul De Los Reyes (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.