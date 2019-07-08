Kolek leads Great Lakes to 3-0 win over Fort Wayne

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Stephen Kolek allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the Great Lakes Loons over the Fort Wayne TinCaps in a 3-0 win on Monday.

Kolek (6-5) struck out five to get the win.

In the first inning, Great Lakes took a 2-0 lead after Jair Camargo drew a bases-loaded walk and Romer Cuadrado scored on a groundout. The Loons scored again in the fifth inning when Jacob Amaya hit an RBI double, bringing home Matt Cogen.

Joey Cantillo (6-3) went five innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out seven and walked three.

The TinCaps were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Loons' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

With the win, Great Lakes improved to 12-5 against Fort Wayne this season.