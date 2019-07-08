Garcia’s single leads Daytona to 6-1 win over Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Jose Garcia hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the Daytona Tortugas to a 6-1 win over the Fort Myers Miracle on Monday.

The single by Garcia scored Jonathan India to give the Tortugas a 2-0 lead.

After Daytona added a run in the fifth on a single by Shard Munroe, the Miracle cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Gabriel Maciel hit a solo home run.

Daytona right-hander Wendolyn Bautista (1-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Cole Sands (2-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up three runs and six hits over six innings.