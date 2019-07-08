Lopez scores winning run in 10th, DSL Rays1 beats DSL Astros 5-4 in walk-off finish

, (AP) -- Jerry Lopez scored the winning run on a forceout in the 10th inning, as the DSL Rays1 topped the DSL Astros 5-4 on Monday.

Lopez scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Rainer Polonius.

The DSL Astros tied the game 4-4 in the top of the eighth when Yohander Martinez hit an RBI single, scoring Cristian Gonzalez as part of a two-run inning.

Reliever Argenis Liriano (4-0) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing one hit over 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Cristofer Mezquita (0-1) got two outs in the Dominican Summer League game.

Polonius homered and singled in the win. Juan Mata singled three times, scoring two runs.

With the win, DSL Rays1 improved to 4-2 against DSL Astros this season.