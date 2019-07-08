Herrera’s homer leads DSL Orioles2 to 8-5 win over DSL Twins

, (AP) -- Julio Herrera hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the DSL Orioles2 to an 8-5 win over the DSL Twins on Monday.

The home run by Herrera capped a four-run inning and gave the DSL Orioles2 a 5-3 lead after Kevin Infante hit an RBI triple earlier in the inning.

With the score tied 5-5 in the seventh, the DSL Orioles2 took the lead for good when Wilkin Grullon got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Ricardo Castro.

Manuel Daza (5-2) got the win with 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while Develson Aria (1-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Misael Urbina singled three times, driving home two runs for the DSL Twins.