AL’s Verlander, NL’s Ryu starting pitchers in All-Star Game

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 5, 2019, in Houston. AP Photo

Justin Verlander will start the All-Star Game for the American League for the second time, and Hyun-Jin Ryu will make his first start for the National League.

Verlander, a 36-year-old right-hander, is 10-4 with a 2.98 ERA this year for the Houston Astros, striking out 153 in 126 2/3 innings.

He allowed five runs in the first inning during the 2012 All-Star Game at Kansas City, including the first-bases loaded triple in All-Star history, to Pablo Sandoval. Verlander, who played for the Detroit Tigers, threw five pitches clocked at 100 mph and another at 101 during a 35-pitch inning.

Ryu, a 32-year-old left-hander from South Korea, is 10-2 with a major league-leading 1.73 ERA for the NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers. He is the second Asian All-Star starter after Dodgers rookie Hideo Nomo of Japan in 1995.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Houston's George Springer leads off and plays right field for the AL and is followed in the batting order by New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu, Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout, Cleveland first baseman Carlos Santana, Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez, Houston third baseman Alex Bregman, Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez, Astros left fielder Michael Brantley and Minnesota shortstop Jorge Polanco.

Milwaukee's Christian Yelich tops the NL order and plays left field. Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Báez hits second, followed by Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Cody Bellinger, Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado, Pittsburgh's Josh Bell at designated hitter, Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras, Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte and Atlanta center fielder Ronald Acuña Jr.