Flores’ homer leads Dos Laredos to 5-4 win over Leon

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (AP) -- Rudy Flores hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos to a 5-4 win over the Bravos de Leon on Sunday. The Tecolotes swept the three-game series with the win.

The home run by Flores, part of a three-run inning, gave the Tecolotes a 4-3 lead before Beder Gutierrez hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the top of the seventh, Leon cut into the deficit on an error that scored Luis Medina.

Starter Luke Heimlich (6-6) got the win while Nicolas Heredia (2-1) took the loss in relief in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Brandon Macias doubled and singled three times for the Bravos.