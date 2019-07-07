McLaughlin, Snyder and Marcelino lead Lancaster in win

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Matt McLaughlin, Taylor Snyder and Ramon Marcelino each had three hits, as the Lancaster JetHawks beat the Inland Empire 66ers 10-4 on Sunday.

Up 1-0 in the sixth, Lancaster added to its lead when Luis Castro hit a two-run double and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Vilade.

Inland Empire answered in the bottom of the inning when Michael Stefanic hit an RBI single, bringing home Gareth Morgan to cut the deficit to three.

The JetHawks later added four runs in the seventh and two in the eighth. In the seventh, Marcelino hit an RBI single, while Castro and Sean Bouchard both drove in a run in the eighth.

Lancaster right-hander Garrett Schilling (5-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Cristopher Molina (0-1) took the loss in the California League game after giving up four runs and seven hits over six innings.

With the win, Lancaster improved to 12-6 against Inland Empire this season.