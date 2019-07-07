Gibson expected to start as Twins host the Rangers

Texas Rangers (47-42, third in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (56-32, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jose Leclerc (1-2, 4.62 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Twins: Kyle Gibson (8-4, 4.13 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Twins are 28-14 on their home turf. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .273 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the majors. Jorge Polanco leads the team with an average of .316.

The Rangers are 18-25 on the road. Texas is hitting a collective .254 this season, led by Elvis Andrus with an average of .307. The Twins won the last meeting 7-4. Michael Pineda earned his sixth victory and Jason Castro went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Minnesota. Jesse Chavez took his fourth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler leads the Twins with 21 home runs and has 55 RBIs. Nelson Cruz is 13-for-33 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Andrus leads the Rangers with 99 hits and has 45 RBIs. Rougned Odor is 9-for-28 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rangers: 4-6, .223 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Twins Injuries: Jake Odorizzi: 10-day IL (finger), LaMonte Wade Jr: day-to-day (thumb), Eddie Rosario: 10-day IL (ankle), C.J. Cron: 10-day IL (thumb), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Hunter Pence: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).