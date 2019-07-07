Cubs to take on White Sox on the road

Chicago Cubs (47-42, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (41-44, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (7-6, 3.45 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) White Sox: Ivan Nova (3-7, 5.92 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The White Sox are 24-20 in home games. They have posted a team on-base percentage of .312 this season, led by James McCann with a mark of .374.

The Cubs are 18-26 in road games. Their pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.13. Kyle Hendricks leads the team with a 3.45 earned run average. The Cubs won the last meeting 6-3. Jon Lester earned his eighth victory and Javier Baez went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs for Chicago. Lucas Giolito took his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 20 home runs and is batting .273. Yoan Moncada is 13-for-31 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Baez leads the Cubs with 48 extra base hits and is slugging .560. Victor Caratini is 5-for-14 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .276 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .271 batting average, 5.99 ERA, outscored by six runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Dylan Covey: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tim Anderson: 10-day IL (ankle), Welington Castillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Cole Hamels: 10-day IL (oblique), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: 10-day IL (shoulder), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist).