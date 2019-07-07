Duggar, Menez lead Sacramento over Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Steven Duggar hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, and Conner Menez pitched six scoreless innings as the Sacramento River Cats topped the Reno Aces 5-1 on Saturday.

The grand slam by Duggar scored Abiatal Avelino, Levi Michael, and Mike Gerber to give the River Cats a 5-0 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Reno cut into the lead on a solo home run by Yasmany Tomas.

Menez (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked three while allowing three hits.

Matt Koch (1-6) went six innings, allowing one run and three hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out two and walked two.