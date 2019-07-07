Inoa leads Spokane over Hillsboro 7-3

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Cristian Inoa had four hits and scored three runs as the Spokane Indians defeated the Hillsboro Hops 7-3 on Saturday. The Indians swept the three-game series with the win.

Spokane started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a single, Inoa advanced to second on a walk by Blaine Crim, went to third on a single by Obie Ricumstrict, and then scored on a single by Ricumstrict.

After Spokane added two runs, the Hops cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Jorge Barrosa scored on a groundout.

The Indians later tacked on four runs in the seventh, including a two-run home run by Crim and a solo home run by Jonah McReynolds.

Teodoro Ortega (2-1) got the win in relief while Hillsboro starter Marcos Tineo (1-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.