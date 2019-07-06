Sports
Hernandez’s single leads AZL Royals to 6-3 win over AZL Athletics Green
MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Diego Hernandez hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the AZL Royals to a 6-3 win over the AZL Athletics Green on Sunday.
The single by Hernandez started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the AZL Royals a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Tyler Tolbert and Warling Vicente hit RBI singles.
Gavin Jones hit an RBI double in the third inning to help give the AZL Athletics Green a 3-0 lead. The AZL Royals tied the game with two runs in the fifth and one in the seventh. In the fifth, Hernandez and Tolbert both drove in a run, while Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jimmy Govern in the seventh.
Cruz Noriega (1-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while Jesus Monserratt (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
In the losing effort, AZL Athletics Green got contributions throughout its order, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. The AZL Athletics Green also recorded a season-high five doubles.
