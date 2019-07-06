Santana hits walk-off single, Tulsa beats NW Arkansas 3-2

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Cristian Santana hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Tulsa Drillers topped the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 3-2 on Saturday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Drillers and a four-game winning streak for the Naturals.

Errol Robinson scored the game-winning run after he hit a single with two outs, advanced to second on a single by Zach McKinstry and then went to third on a single by McKinstry.

Earlier in the inning, Jared Walker homered to tie the game 2-2.

NW Arkansas went up 2-0 after Taylor Featherston and D.J. Burt hit solo home runs in the second and fourth innings. Tulsa answered in the sixth inning when Jordan Procyshen hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Andre Scrubb (6-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Franco Terrero (2-4) took the loss in the Texas League game.