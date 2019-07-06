Basabe’s run leads Visalia to 7-5 win over San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Luis Alejandro Basabe scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning, leading the Visalia Rawhide to a 7-5 win over the San Jose Giants on Saturday.

The play came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Rawhide a 6-5 lead. Later in the inning, Renae Martinez scored on a groundout.

Martinez hit an RBI single, bringing home Basabe in the first inning to give the Rawhide a 1-0 lead. The Giants came back to take the lead in the first inning when Heath Quinn and Logan Baldwin hit RBI singles.

Visalia cut the deficit to 5-2 in the fourth when Jake McCarthy scored on a double play.

Luis Castillo (8-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Garrett Cave (0-5) took the loss in the California League game.

With the win, Visalia improved to 14-5 against San Jose this season.