Rabago’s double leads Hartford to 7-6 win over Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Chris Rabago hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a 7-6 win over the Trenton Thunder on Saturday.

The double by Rabago scored Manuel Melendez and Mylz Jones and was the game's last scoring play.

Ben Meyer (1-1) got the win in relief while Trenton starter Nick Green (1-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

The Thunder failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. Chris Gittens was a triple short of the cycle, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Thunder. Kellin Deglan homered and singled twice.

With the win, Hartford improved to 5-1 against Trenton this season.