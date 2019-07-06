Torres leads Delmarva to 12-3 win over Hagerstown

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Alexis Torres had three hits and three RBI as the Delmarva Shorebirds beat the Hagerstown Suns 12-3 on Saturday.

Down 1-0, the Shorebirds took the lead for good with eight runs in the first inning. The Shorebirds sent 13 men to the plate as Ryne Ogren hit a two-run double and Torres hit a two-run triple en route to the seven-run lead.

The Shorebirds later scored four runs in the fourth to punctuate the blowout.

Drew Rom (6-1) got the win in relief while Hagerstown starter Joan Adon (6-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

With the win, Delmarva improved to 13-5 against Hagerstown this season.