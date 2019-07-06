Beck leads Florida to 2-0 win over Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Tristan Beck allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Florida Fire Frogs over the Bradenton Marauders in a 2-0 win on Saturday. The Fire Frogs snapped a six-game losing streak with the victory.

Beck (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one.

Both runs for Florida came in the fifth inning when Drew Lugbauer hit a solo home run and Jordan Rodgers hit an RBI double.

Gavin Wallace (2-4) went six innings, allowing two runs and six hits while striking out two to take the tough loss in the Florida State League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Marauders were held off the scoreboard for the eighth time this season, while the Fire Frogs' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.